Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Sells $500,000.00 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $255.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of -68.16 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.31. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 650.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COUP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.63.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

