Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). Coupa Software reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.63.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total transaction of $249,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,436.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $283,909.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 907 shares in the company, valued at $220,845.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,563 shares of company stock worth $28,991,717 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 54.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its position in Coupa Software by 154.2% in the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 217.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Coupa Software by 101.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after acquiring an additional 24,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at $15,599,000.

Shares of COUP stock traded up $8.31 on Monday, reaching $263.92. 19,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,862. Coupa Software has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $377.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.79 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

