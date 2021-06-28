Covington Capital Management Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $8,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 1,479.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $397,386,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after buying an additional 30,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $7.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $241.30. 445,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,395,540. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.62. The stock has a market cap of $141.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.65.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

