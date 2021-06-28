Covington Capital Management Buys 5,163 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 693,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,441 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.7% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 153,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,903,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 32.2% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 78.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $466.27. 1,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,089. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $466.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $445.74. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

