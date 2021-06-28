Covington Capital Management Has $11.05 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Covington Capital Management raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in 3M by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.11. 30,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $148.80 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.55.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.