Craig Hallum Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Craig Hallum restated their buy rating on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $16.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CalAmp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.58.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.00. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,683,000 after purchasing an additional 259,949 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,694,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 284,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 400,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 18,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

