Credit Suisse AG Acquires 115,976 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 122.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,976 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.41% of argenx worth $57,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,871,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,917,000 after buying an additional 540,488 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,708,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 719,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,230,000 after buying an additional 302,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,756,000 after buying an additional 215,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 691.2% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 246,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,980,000 after buying an additional 215,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

argenx stock opened at $313.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.30. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $212.66 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARGX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.21.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

