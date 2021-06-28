Credit Suisse AG Acquires 54,791 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 963,115 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,791 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $75,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,808,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $922,510,000 after buying an additional 432,664 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $796,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $640,003,000 after acquiring an additional 142,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,301,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $570,395,000 after acquiring an additional 138,528 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $70.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $704,217 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

