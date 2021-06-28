Credit Suisse AG Has $79 Million Holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,909,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,448 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 2.44% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $78,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRQ. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 8.3% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,860,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,565,000 after purchasing an additional 677,825 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 12.9% in the first quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,020,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,777,000 after buying an additional 571,824 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,540,000. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,781,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,364,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRQ opened at $17.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.16. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $526.55 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

