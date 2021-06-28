CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Gap Up to $142.52

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $142.52, but opened at $155.22. CRISPR Therapeutics shares last traded at $154.50, with a volume of 60,232 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.68.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. On average, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,196,046.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $8,274,500 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

