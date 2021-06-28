Critical Contrast: Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ascendis Pharma A/S and Nurix Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S $7.94 million 951.50 -$478.57 million ($9.46) -14.84 Nurix Therapeutics $17.82 million 73.44 -$43.24 million ($2.76) -10.69

Nurix Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Ascendis Pharma A/S. Ascendis Pharma A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nurix Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ascendis Pharma A/S and Nurix Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S -7,700.88% -54.80% -47.37% Nurix Therapeutics N/A -31.10% -17.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Nurix Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 1 9 0 2.90 Nurix Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus target price of $192.43, indicating a potential upside of 37.11%. Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.88%. Given Nurix Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nurix Therapeutics is more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nurix Therapeutics beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia. In addition, the company develops preclinical studies in the field of oncology for potential product candidates and evaluate systemic and localized delivery systems using its TransCon technologies. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications. It also develops NX-0255, a CBL-B inhibitor for ex vivo use to enhance adoptive T-cell therapy; DeTIL-0255 for tumor infiltrating lymphocytes therapy; KINASE-CTM3 to treat T cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and LIGASE-INH2 for immuno-oncology. In addition, the company develops programs, such as COVID-CTM1, COVID-CTM2, and COVID-CTM3 that are designed for protein degradation to SARs CoV2 targets. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for cancer and other challenging diseases patients; and Sanofi S.A. The company was formerly known as Nurix Inc. and changed its name to Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2018. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

