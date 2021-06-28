Critical Contrast: Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) and BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB)

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) and BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

50.8% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Southside Bancshares and BEO Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares 41.21% 13.32% 1.58% BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southside Bancshares and BEO Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares $281.56 million 4.64 $82.15 million $2.49 16.12 BEO Bancorp $30.93 million 1.41 $5.52 million N/A N/A

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Dividends

Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Southside Bancshares pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Southside Bancshares and BEO Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southside Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southside Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 25.24%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than BEO Bancorp.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats BEO Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers wealth management and trust services consisting of investment management, administration, revocable and testamentary trusts, and custodian services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through 57 banking facilities and 79 ATMs/ITMs. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

BEO Bancorp Company Profile

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, saving, money market, time deposit, and savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, and mortgage loans; internet banking and bill payment services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. The company operated 20 branches and six loan production offices in eastern Oregon, eastern Washington, and western Idaho counties. BEO Bancorp was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.