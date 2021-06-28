Critical Survey: Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) and SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) and SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabaletta Bio N/A -31.26% -30.15% SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A -14.51% -13.98%

Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cabaletta Bio and SpringWorks Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabaletta Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 SpringWorks Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cabaletta Bio presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 162.50%. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $95.20, suggesting a potential upside of 13.19%. Given Cabaletta Bio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cabaletta Bio is more favorable than SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.4% of Cabaletta Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Cabaletta Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$33.34 million ($1.44) -5.56 SpringWorks Therapeutics $35.00 million 117.90 -$45.57 million ($1.05) -80.10

Cabaletta Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SpringWorks Therapeutics. SpringWorks Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabaletta Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SpringWorks Therapeutics beats Cabaletta Bio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease, and Hemophilia A with Factor VIII alloantibodies. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; FVIII-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat a subset of patients with Hemophilia A; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors. The company is also developing mirdametinib, an oral small molecule MEK inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas; Nirogacestat + belantamab mafodotin -blmf, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM); and Nirogacestat + ALLO-715 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of RRMM. In addition, it is developing Nirogacestat + teclistamab, which is in clinical stage that targets BCMA and CD3; Nirogacestat + elranatamab; Nirogacestat + PBCAR269A, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for allogeneic BCMA CAR T cell therapy; Mirdametinib that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of NF1-PN; Mirdametinib + lifirafenib, a combination therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors; and BGB-3245, an oral selective small molecule inhibitor of monomeric and dimeric forms of activating BRAF mutations, which is in Phase I clinical trial. The company has collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline LLC, and Allogene to develop combination approaches with nirogacestat and mirdametinib; and license agreements with Pfizer Inc. for nirogacestat and mirdametinib. It also has a license agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven and the Flanders Institute for Biotechnology; and clinical trial collaboration agreement with Seagen Inc. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.