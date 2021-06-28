Critical Survey: Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) versus Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC)

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Fiserv has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of 4.86, meaning that its stock price is 386% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fiserv and Beyond Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 0 5 17 1 2.83 Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fiserv presently has a consensus price target of $131.90, suggesting a potential upside of 21.02%. Given Fiserv’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fiserv is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Fiserv shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Fiserv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fiserv and Beyond Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $14.85 billion 4.89 $958.00 million $4.42 24.66 Beyond Commerce $4.19 million 1.96 -$10.42 million N/A N/A

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares Fiserv and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 5.86% 9.56% 4.19% Beyond Commerce -401.85% N/A -184.55%

Summary

Fiserv beats Beyond Commerce on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners. The Fintech segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, cash management, professional services and consulting, item processing and source capture, and other products and services. The Payments segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, and electronic billing products. It serves business, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, merchants, and corporate clients. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

