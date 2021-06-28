Critical Survey: Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) & Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW)

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) and Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viasat and Osprey Technology Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viasat $2.26 billion 1.68 $3.69 million $0.06 873.33 Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A

Viasat has higher revenue and earnings than Osprey Technology Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Viasat has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osprey Technology Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Viasat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Osprey Technology Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Viasat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Viasat and Osprey Technology Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viasat 0.16% 0.16% 0.07% Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A -18.91% -10.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Viasat and Osprey Technology Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viasat 0 2 2 1 2.80 Osprey Technology Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Viasat currently has a consensus price target of $64.20, indicating a potential upside of 22.52%. Osprey Technology Acquisition has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.40%. Given Osprey Technology Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Osprey Technology Acquisition is more favorable than Viasat.

Summary

Viasat beats Osprey Technology Acquisition on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics. This segment provides broadband Internet services to approximately 590,000 subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite communication systems comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas; design and technology services comprising analysis, design, and development of satellites and ground systems; application specific integrated circuit and monolithic microwave integrated circuit chips; and network function virtualization. Its Government Systems segment offers various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable voice, and real-time collection and dissemination of video and data using secure, and jam-resistant transmission links. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

