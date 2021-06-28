Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,475 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,323,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,798,000 after acquiring an additional 50,659 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,297,000 after acquiring an additional 707,418 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 11.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after buying an additional 351,373 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,388,000 after buying an additional 73,577 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCK stock opened at $102.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.81.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

