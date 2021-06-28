Crust Market Capitalization Reaches $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. During the last seven days, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007702 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00014912 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.56 or 0.01295188 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

