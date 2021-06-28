Cryptopay Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,037.00 (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 28th. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptopay coin can now be purchased for $0.0813 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $5.56 million and $2,037.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00055193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00020286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.95 or 0.00663994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00038961 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,380,685 coins. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

