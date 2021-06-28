CubeSmart Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 3,148 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 912% compared to the typical volume of 311 call options.

CUBE traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $47.07. 94,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,950. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.66.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Truist upped their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities upped their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,002,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

