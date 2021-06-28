DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,883,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,150 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $62,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in DCP Midstream by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

DCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.19.

NYSE:DCP opened at $28.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 3.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.32. DCP Midstream, LP has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $32.30.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 105.41%.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

