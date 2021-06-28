Delta Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 62,739 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 62,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of IWS traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,473. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

