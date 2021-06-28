Delta Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 86.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 25.3% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 27.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Shares of LBRDA stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.12. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,803. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.87.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

