Delta Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 166.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,064 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $138,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock remained flat at $$50.46 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 336,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,310. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.50. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

