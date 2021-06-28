Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 108 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,895,000 after acquiring an additional 284,756 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after buying an additional 2,121,597 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,228,000 after buying an additional 78,122 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,526,000 after buying an additional 246,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,087,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,261,000 after buying an additional 139,300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $241.42. 56,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,019. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.11. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $166.12 and a 52 week high of $241.92.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

