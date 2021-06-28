DePay Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One DePay coin can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00004166 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DePay has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. DePay has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $72,751.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00044647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00124576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00164670 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,060.45 or 0.99480001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,053 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DePay

