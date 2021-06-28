Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Receives $21.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

NYSE:DM opened at $12.00 on Friday. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Desktop Metal will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth approximately $879,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in Desktop Metal by 164,854.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 84,076 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Desktop Metal by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Desktop Metal by 38.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Desktop Metal by 25.5% during the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 117,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 23,748 shares in the last quarter. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

