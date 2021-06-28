Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

DM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Desktop Metal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.20.

DM stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Desktop Metal has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.31.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Desktop Metal will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,831,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,960,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,367,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,355,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 6,144.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 921,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

