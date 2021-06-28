Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Diageo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $193.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $113.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.54. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $197.67.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.