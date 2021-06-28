Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.44 Million

Brokerages expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will post sales of $129.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $256.40 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $40.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 220%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $269.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $460.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $250.84 million, with estimates ranging from $134.77 million to $319.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on DRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

DRNA stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.36. 4,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,806. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $38.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 18,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $681,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,562.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $114,585.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,585.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,267 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 332,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

