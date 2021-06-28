dKargo Market Cap Reaches $66.35 Million (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded up 43.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One dKargo coin can now be purchased for $0.0829 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. dKargo has a market capitalization of $66.35 million and $5.20 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dKargo has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00053972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.32 or 0.00647536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00038604 BTC.

About dKargo

DKA is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars.

