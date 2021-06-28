DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of DLocal stock opened at $47.79 on Monday. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

