DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 605.6% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,935,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,216,000 after buying an additional 139,530 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 300,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 29,716 shares in the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 12.6% during the first quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 276,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 31,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 205,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,845. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

