Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at TD Securities

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its target price increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Dream Unlimited stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$26.22. 32,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,810. Dream Unlimited has a 12-month low of C$17.02 and a 12-month high of C$26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -39.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.36.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$50.07 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Dream Unlimited will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

