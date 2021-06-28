DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.09

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.085 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

DTE Energy has increased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. DTE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 61.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DTE Energy to earn $7.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.4%.

NYSE:DTE opened at $131.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.08. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $145.43. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DTE. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.79.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

