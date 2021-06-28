Duality Advisers LP Buys 2,395 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,288,000 after acquiring an additional 490,608 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 722,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after acquiring an additional 53,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 54,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $36.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 1.51. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRQ. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Dril-Quip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other Dril-Quip news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $65,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,217.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

