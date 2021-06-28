Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 9,244 Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,999,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,897,000 after purchasing an additional 487,737 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SILK. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total transaction of $547,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,907.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 660 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $33,765.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,262 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $52.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.10. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $37.98 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

