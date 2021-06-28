Duality Advisers LP Invests $524,000 in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,456,000 after purchasing an additional 139,156 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,684,000 after acquiring an additional 143,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,226,000 after acquiring an additional 117,076 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 978,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,216,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 646,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,196,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,500. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $142.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.00. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $68.85 and a twelve month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

