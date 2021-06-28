Duality Advisers LP Invests $652,000 in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVCR. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in NovoCure by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NovoCure by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $1,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total transaction of $19,236,018.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,355 shares of company stock valued at $48,078,335. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.71.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $221.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,011.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 9.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.82. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.