Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,879 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,508,000 after buying an additional 3,776,019 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,998,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,282,000 after buying an additional 4,736,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $165,577,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,589,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,577,000 after buying an additional 1,165,343 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.57 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

