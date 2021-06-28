Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $40.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.21. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

