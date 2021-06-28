Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Mattel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Mattel by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

MAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.52. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

