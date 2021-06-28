Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 10,657 Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.06% of Group 1 Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $158.09 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $175.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.83.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total transaction of $752,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,304,568.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

