Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,718,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $641,101,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,524,000 after buying an additional 127,867 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 501.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after buying an additional 112,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,901,000 after acquiring an additional 86,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $111.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.96. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

