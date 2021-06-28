Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.65 Million in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX opened at $86.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.57.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.79.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.