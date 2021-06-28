Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,847 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in Splunk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,317 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Splunk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 21,250 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $812,243.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,908,768.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,379. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.68.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $141.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.94. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

