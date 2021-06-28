Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 35,777 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 125.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,777 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,407,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,076,000 after purchasing an additional 918,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,847,000 after buying an additional 199,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,268,000 after buying an additional 310,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,844,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,150,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $32.23 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

