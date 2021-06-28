EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Declares $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

EastGroup Properties has raised its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. EastGroup Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 114.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $6.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

NYSE:EGP opened at $166.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $113.47 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.40.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

