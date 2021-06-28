eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.81 Million

Equities analysts expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to report $19.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.72 million and the highest is $19.90 million. eGain posted sales of $19.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $77.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.76 million to $77.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $87.71 million, with estimates ranging from $86.66 million to $88.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGAN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. eGain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

EGAN stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $365.41 million, a PE ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.30. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in eGain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in eGain by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in eGain by 516.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in eGain in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in eGain in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

