Elgethun Capital Management Acquires 1,393 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,850. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $180.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

