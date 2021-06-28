Elgethun Capital Management Has $14.75 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 5.7% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $14,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,632. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

